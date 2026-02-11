Industria de Diseno Textil SA (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Industria de Diseno Textil SA (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IDEXY shares. Zacks Research upgraded Industria de Diseno Textil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Industria de Diseno Textil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th.

Industria de Diseno Textil Stock Down 1.3%

OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $16.92 on Friday. Industria de Diseno Textil has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $210.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). Industria de Diseno Textil had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseno Textil will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Industria de Diseno Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseno Textil, SA (commonly known as Inditex) is a Spanish multinational apparel company headquartered in Arteixo, Galicia. The group was established in the mid-1980s and traces its roots to the founding of the Zara retail concept by Amancio Ortega and Rosalía Mera in 1975. Inditex is one of the world’s largest fashion retailers and is known for its fast-fashion business model that emphasizes rapid design-to-retail cycles and frequent merchandise turnover.

Inditex designs, produces, distributes and sells a wide range of clothing, accessories and home textiles through a portfolio of well-known brands, including Zara, Massimo Dutti, Pull&Bear, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho and Zara Home.

