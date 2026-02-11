10x Genomics (TXG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $160.3520 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

10x Genomics Stock Up 3.3%

TXG stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Adam Taich sold 11,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $225,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 297,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,650,315. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 8,283 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $157,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 432,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,219,495. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 33,432 shares of company stock worth $635,208 in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 203.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, December 1st. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in advanced genomic analysis solutions that enable researchers to explore biology at unprecedented resolution. The company develops and manufactures integrated hardware, consumables and software products for single-cell sequencing and spatial genomics. Its flagship Chromium product line supports applications in single-cell RNA sequencing, immune profiling and genome assembly, while the Visium and Xenium platforms offer spatial transcriptomics and in situ analysis, respectively.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, 10x Genomics serves a global customer base that includes academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and government research organizations.

