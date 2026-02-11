Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sasol in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Sasol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sasol in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Sasol alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSL

Sasol Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Sasol

NYSE:SSL opened at $7.12 on Friday. Sasol has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $7.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 75.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,450,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 624,911 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sasol by 1,627.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,025,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 966,539 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sasol by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 890,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 180,827 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sasol by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 835,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 285,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 767,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 81,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

(Get Free Report)

Sasol Limited is an integrated energy and chemical company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations encompass the conversion of natural gas, coal and heavy hydrocarbons into liquid fuels and a wide array of chemical products. Sasol leverages proprietary Fischer-Tropsch and gas-to-liquids (GTL) technologies to deliver cleaner-burning diesel, jet fuel and naphtha, alongside solvents, surfactants and specialty polymers for industrial and consumer applications.

In addition to its GTL business, Sasol operates downstream facilities for the manufacture of alpha olefins, ethylene, propylene and other base-chemical intermediates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.