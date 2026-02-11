Optimum Communications (OPTU) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Optimum Communications (NYSE:OPTU – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Optimum Communications Price Performance

OPTU opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Optimum Communications has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Optimum Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Optimum Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark cut Optimum Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Optimum Communications from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore set a $2.50 price target on shares of Optimum Communications in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Optimum Communications has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Optimum Communications in the 4th quarter worth $12,534,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Optimum Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $10,324,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Optimum Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $7,628,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Optimum Communications by 31.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,463,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,628,000 after buying an additional 2,711,903 shares during the period. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Optimum Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,280,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Optimum Communications

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company’s video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

