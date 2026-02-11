Nanobiotix S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX) Receives $20.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Nanobiotix S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on NBTX. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Nanobiotix from $8.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nanobiotix to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.

NBTX stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. Nanobiotix has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nanobiotix stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Nanobiotix S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nanobiotix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Paris, France, specializing in the development of novel nanopharmaceuticals to improve cancer treatment. The company’s lead product, NBTXR3, is a first-in-class radioenhancer composed of hafnium oxide nanoparticles designed to amplify the effect of radiotherapy on tumor cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. Nanobiotix has established clinical programs across multiple cancer indications, including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

Since its inception, Nanobiotix has advanced NBTXR3 through pivotal trials and secured CE Mark approval in Europe for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

