Nanobiotix S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX) Receives $20.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Nanobiotix S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Several brokerages recently commented on NBTX. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Nanobiotix from $8.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nanobiotix to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Nanobiotix
Nanobiotix Trading Up 12.1%
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nanobiotix stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Nanobiotix S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nanobiotix Company Profile
Nanobiotix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Paris, France, specializing in the development of novel nanopharmaceuticals to improve cancer treatment. The company’s lead product, NBTXR3, is a first-in-class radioenhancer composed of hafnium oxide nanoparticles designed to amplify the effect of radiotherapy on tumor cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. Nanobiotix has established clinical programs across multiple cancer indications, including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma.
Since its inception, Nanobiotix has advanced NBTXR3 through pivotal trials and secured CE Mark approval in Europe for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nanobiotix
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.