Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CMPX. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities set a $10.00 price objective on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners upgraded Compass Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Compass Therapeutics by 3,933.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immuno?oncology therapies. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on engineering monoclonal antibody candidates designed to enhance T cell–mediated anti?tumor responses. Compass leverages proprietary antibody platforms to identify and optimize biologics that modulate immune checkpoint pathways and the tumor microenvironment.

The company’s lead programs include CTX-471, a bispecific antibody targeting both PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoints, and DSP107, a CD47?SIRP? pathway modulator aimed at disrupting “don’t eat me” signals on cancer cells.

