Short Interest in WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN) Declines By 93.7%

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 81 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the January 15th total of 1,276 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,198 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.90% of WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Price Performance

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73. WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 52 week low of $48.58 and a 52 week high of $51.47.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Cuts Dividend

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th.

The WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasurys maturing between 7-10 years. USIN was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

