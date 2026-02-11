Short Interest in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT) Declines By 91.8%

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,089 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the January 15th total of 13,236 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,046 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,046 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EMNT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.75. 19,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,938. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.70. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $98.93.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMNT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 69.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 3,245.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

The PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund (EMNT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks greater income and total return potential than money market funds by investing in short-term debt securities with an ESG screen. EMNT was launched on Dec 10, 2019 and is managed by PIMCO.

