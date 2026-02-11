Short Interest in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Drops By 90.0%

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,952 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the January 15th total of 59,310 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,351 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 88,351 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.83. The company had a trading volume of 52,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,407. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $992.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.75. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,517,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,832,000 after purchasing an additional 435,145 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 4,815.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,021,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,117 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 625,000.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,200,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,778,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 871,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 780,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

