Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Shares Up 2.3% – Should You Buy?

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.2435 and last traded at $15.2435. Approximately 404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 14,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.8970.

Pennon Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) is a UK?based utilities and environmental services company that operates through two main businesses: South West Water and Viridor. The group provides water supply, wastewater treatment and collection services to residential, commercial and industrial customers in the South West of England. Its water division serves regional communities with drinking water production, network maintenance and sewage treatment, while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards for water quality and environmental protection.

South West Water, Pennon’s core water operations arm, manages water resources and distribution infrastructure across Cornwall, Devon and parts of Dorset and Somerset.

