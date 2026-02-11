Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Decreases By 82.7%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,375 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the January 15th total of 13,747 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,431 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 29,431 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RILYP traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. 6,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,143. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34. B. Riley Financial has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $14.50.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The firm offers a broad suite of services designed to support corporate, institutional and private clients across the full spectrum of capital markets and advisory needs. Its core business activities encompass investment banking, asset management, valuation and appraisal services, turnaround and restructuring advisory, liquidation and auction services, and various financing solutions.

Since its founding in 1997 by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bryant Riley, B.

