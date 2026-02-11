KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Short Interest Update

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 213 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the January 15th total of 1,267 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,783 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,783 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Price Performance

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.74. 652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539. KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.16.

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF

About KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KHYB. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 63,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000.

The KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (KHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to primarily high-yield bonds from the Asia-Pacific. KHYB was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by KraneShares.

