KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Short Interest Update

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 213 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the January 15th total of 1,267 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,783 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short.
KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Price Performance
KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.74. 652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539. KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.16.
KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%.
About KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF
The KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (KHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to primarily high-yield bonds from the Asia-Pacific. KHYB was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by KraneShares.
