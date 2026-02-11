Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Shares Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.26 and last traded at GBX 3.47. Approximately 3,441,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,613,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65.

Zephyr Energy Stock Down 5.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of £72.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Zephyr Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Zephyr Energy

In other Zephyr Energy news, insider Tom Reynolds purchased 1,033,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 per share, for a total transaction of £30,990. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zephyr Energy

Zephyr Energy plc (AIM: ZPHR) (OTCQB: ZPHRF) is a technology-led oil and gas company focused on responsible resource development from carbon-neutral operations in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The Company’s mission is rooted in two core values: to be responsible stewards of its investors’ capital, and to be responsible stewards of the environment in which it works.

Zephyr’s flagship asset is an operated 46,000-acre leaseholding located in the Paradox Basin, Utah, 25,000 acres of which has been assessed to hold, net to Zephyr, 2P reserves of 2.6 million barrels of oil equivalent (“mmboe”), 2C resources of 34 mmboe and 2U resources 270 mmboe.

In addition to its operated assets, the Company owns working interests in a broad portfolio of non-operated producing wells across the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zephyr Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zephyr Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.