Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.52 and last traded at $22.52. Approximately 2,416 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Konecranes Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47.

Get Konecranes alerts:

About Konecranes

(Get Free Report)

Konecranes Oyj, traded on the OTC market under the symbol KNCRY, is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of industrial cranes and material handling equipment. The company offers a wide range of lifting solutions, from overhead cranes and hoists to mobile harbor cranes and heavy-duty dockyard equipment. Konecranes integrates advanced mechanical systems with digital technologies to deliver efficient, reliable, and safe lifting operations across various industries.

In addition to its core engineering and manufacturing capabilities, Konecranes provides aftermarket services that encompass preventive maintenance, inspections, modernization, spare parts supply, and remote monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.