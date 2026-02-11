Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Trading 0.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 53.70 and last traded at GBX 53.70. Approximately 1,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 29,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50.

Angling Direct Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 53.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 51.45. The firm has a market cap of £39.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.43.

About Angling Direct

Angling Direct is the leading omni-channel specialist fishing tackle retailer in the UK, with an established and growing presence in Europe. Headquartered in Norfolk UK, the Company sells fishing tackle products and related equipment through its network of approximately 50 UK retail stores, as well as through its leading digital platform (www.anglingdirect.co.uk) and the MyAD Fishing Club app. The Company has three further native language websites in its key European territories (www.anglingdirect.de, .fr, .nl), with orders fulfilled by its international distribution centre in The Netherlands.

Featured Articles

