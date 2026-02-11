4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.47 and last traded at $55.47. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

4imprint Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc is a leading international supplier of promotional products and branded merchandise. The company operates a direct?marketing model through a network of e-commerce platforms, offering a broad portfolio of customizable items including apparel, drinkware, writing instruments, bags, office supplies and tech accessories. 4imprint Group focuses on end-to-end service, managing product selection, design consultation, printing and distribution to corporate, non-profit and small business customers.

Originally established in 1985, 4imprint Group has expanded its geographical footprint across North America and Europe.

