Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Trading Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) were down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 16,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 30,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sintx Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sintx Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sintx Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a market cap of $10.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($2.91). Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 218.25% and a negative net margin of 775.12%.The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

In other news, CIO Gregg R. Honigblum bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $34,932.00. Following the acquisition, the executive directly owned 201,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,545.42. This trade represents a 4.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SINT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sintx Technologies by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sintx Technologies by 10.3% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 79,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies during the third quarter valued at $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Sintx Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SINT) is a medical materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of silicon nitride-based biomaterials for surgical and implantable medical devices. Its proprietary silicon nitride ceramic combines mechanical strength, biocompatibility and intrinsic antimicrobial properties, positioning it as an alternative to traditional metal and polymer implant materials. Sintx’s primary focus is on applications in spinal fusion, trauma fixation and dental implantology, where device performance and long-term biological response are critical.

The company’s core product offerings include silicon nitride powders for advanced implant fabrication and finished implantable components designed for interbody spinal fusion cages, spinal fixation hardware and trauma plates and screws.

