Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.50 and last traded at GBX 83.50. 1,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 68,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.

Northern 3 VCT Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £133.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 83.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 83.52.

Get Northern 3 VCT alerts:

Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Northern 3 VCT had a net margin of 52.77% and a return on equity of 2.55%.

Insider Activity

Northern 3 VCT Company Profile

In other news, insider Christopher J. Fleetwood bought 10,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 91 per share, for a total transaction of £9,987.25. Also, insider John Waddell purchased 10,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 per share, for a total transaction of £9,972.69. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom. The fund typically invests between £2 million ($3.11 million) and £10 million ($15.57 million) in companies with enterprise values between £10 million ($15.57 million) and £30 million ($46.77 million).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern 3 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern 3 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.