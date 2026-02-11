Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.50 and last traded at GBX 83.50. 1,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 68,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.
Northern 3 VCT Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £133.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 83.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 83.52.
Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Northern 3 VCT had a net margin of 52.77% and a return on equity of 2.55%.
Insider Activity
Northern 3 VCT Company Profile
Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom. The fund typically invests between £2 million ($3.11 million) and £10 million ($15.57 million) in companies with enterprise values between £10 million ($15.57 million) and £30 million ($46.77 million).
