Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO) Shares Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.94 and last traded at $35.99. 5,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 7,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $64.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Cambria Value and Momentum ETF alerts:

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a $0.0491 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cambria Value and Momentum ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Bravias Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bravias Capital Group LLC now owns 131,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 625,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,713,000 after purchasing an additional 182,494 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large-, mid and small-cap US stocks selected by long-term value factors and midterm momentum factors. The managers have discretion to hedge up to 100% of the portfolio. VAMO was launched on Sep 9, 2015 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Value and Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.