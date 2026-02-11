Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO) Shares Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.94 and last traded at $35.99. 5,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 7,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.
Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $64.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.33.
Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a $0.0491 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cambria Value and Momentum ETF
The Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large-, mid and small-cap US stocks selected by long-term value factors and midterm momentum factors. The managers have discretion to hedge up to 100% of the portfolio. VAMO was launched on Sep 9, 2015 and is managed by Cambria.
