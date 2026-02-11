UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Shares Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $224.52 and last traded at $224.52. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.94.
UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Trading Up 2.1%
The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.52.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN
- They just tried to kill gold
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.