ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (CVE:IPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.70 and last traded at C$6.50. Approximately 19,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 19,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.45.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$162.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and provision of related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes. Its contract research organization services include custom antigen modeling, design, and manufacturing; B cell sorting, screening, and sequencing; custom, immune, and naive phage display production and screening; transgenic animals and multi-species antibody discovery; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR (shark) antibody manufacturing; DNA cloning, protein and antibody downstream processing; antibody characterization on label-free biosensors and antibody engineering; transient and stable cell line generation; antibody optimization and humanization; hybridoma production with multiplexed, high-throughput screening, and clone-picking; and cryopreservation.

