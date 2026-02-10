Keating Active ETF (NASDAQ:KEAT) Short Interest Up 1,716.0% in January

Keating Active ETF (NASDAQ:KEAT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,816 shares, an increase of 1,716.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,789 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,789 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keating Active ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Keating Active ETF stock. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keating Active ETF (NASDAQ:KEAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,219,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,099 shares during the quarter. Keating Active ETF comprises 27.1% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. owned 95.26% of Keating Active ETF worth $95,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Keating Active ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Keating Active ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.81. 133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $114.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.29. Keating Active ETF has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $33.81.

Keating Active ETF Announces Dividend

About Keating Active ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

The Keating Active ETF (KEAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of equity securities, focusing on US-listed companies but may search for investments globally if opportunities are considered attractive. The fund may invest in companies of all capitalizations, seeking total return

