Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.390-1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DEI traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.63. 2,229,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,647. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.39). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $249.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.91 million. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 633.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DEI. Weiss Ratings lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Douglas Emmett to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 220.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 48.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company specializes in the ownership, management and development of high?quality office and multifamily properties, primarily concentrated in the coastal regions of Los Angeles County and the Greater Honolulu area. As a vertically integrated real estate platform, Douglas Emmett controls all aspects of property operations, leasing, capital improvements and tenant relations, positioning it to deliver stable, long?term cash flows.

The company’s office portfolio consists predominantly of Class A buildings located in prime business districts, featuring modern amenities, campus-like settings and environmentally conscious design elements.

