Short Interest in Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF) Expands By 1,971.4%

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 316,638 shares, a growth of 1,971.4% from the January 15th total of 15,286 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS NNFTF remained flat at C$0.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.49. Nanofilm Technologies International has a 1-year low of C$0.43 and a 1-year high of C$0.50.

Nanofilm Technologies International

Nanofilm Technologies International is a Singapore-based provider of advanced surface engineering and thin-film coating solutions. Founded in 1999, the company develops and manufactures nanoscale films that improve the performance and durability of substrates such as glass, metal and plastics. Its proprietary platform employs techniques including plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), physical vapor deposition (PVD) and sol-gel chemistry to deliver tailored functionalities such as anti-scratch, anti-fog, hydrophobic, oleophobic and anti-microbial properties.

The company’s product suite addresses a diverse range of end markets, including consumer electronics, optics, healthcare packaging, automotive components and building materials.

