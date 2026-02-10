Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF (NYSEARCA:XCLR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF (NYSEARCA:XCLR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,153 shares, an increase of 2,844.6% from the January 15th total of 175 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,003 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,003 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF (NYSEARCA:XCLR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 19.48% of Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XCLR traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.24. 2,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 million, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.63. Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24.

Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF (XCLR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 3-Month Collar 95-110 index. The fund tracks an index that invests in S&P 500 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The collar involves buying 5% puts and selling 10% calls out-of-the-money on the S&P 500 Index. XCLR was launched on Aug 25, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

