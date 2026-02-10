Playtech (LON:PTEC) Trading 10.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report) traded up 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 354.50 and last traded at GBX 351.50. 1,682,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,554,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319.

Several research analysts recently commented on PTEC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Playtech from GBX 433 to GBX 390 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Playtech to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 405 to GBX 240 in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 282.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 323.19. The company has a market cap of £992.89 million, a P/E ratio of 0.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06.

Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

