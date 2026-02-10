MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.060-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MBC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MasterBrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

MasterBrand Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of MBC stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $13.81. 2,761,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,362. MasterBrand has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $644.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.60 million. MasterBrand had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. MasterBrand has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.060-0.000 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterBrand

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in MasterBrand by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 88,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in MasterBrand by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in MasterBrand by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in MasterBrand by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 1.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand Inc is one of the largest manufacturers of cabinetry and home storage solutions in North America. The company specializes in designing, producing and distributing kitchen and bath cabinetry for both new construction and the remodeling markets. Its offerings span a broad spectrum of styles and price points, serving homebuilders, home improvement retailers and independent dealers.

MasterBrand’s product portfolio includes framed and frameless cabinet lines, bath vanities, closet systems and other organizational accessories.

