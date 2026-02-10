Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.450-8.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.6 billion-$30.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.1 billion.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $4.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,737,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,852,057. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.31. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The firm has a market cap of $182.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 27.88%.Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,620. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total transaction of $372,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 150,503 shares in the company, valued at $18,709,027.93. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 373,037 shares of company stock worth $50,731,512. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.3% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

