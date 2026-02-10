Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Short Interest Update

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 516,095 shares, a growth of 2,109.7% from the January 15th total of 23,356 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,863,879 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,863,879 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Fury Gold Mines Price Performance

FURY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.74. 401,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62. Fury Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fury Gold Mines by 590.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Inc is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on identifying, acquiring and advancing high-quality gold projects in Canada. The company employs modern exploration techniques, including detailed geological modeling and systematic drilling programs, to define and expand mineral resources in established mining districts.

Fury Gold Mines’ flagship asset is the Eau Claire gold project, located approximately 20 kilometres west of Val-d’Or in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt of Quebec.

