NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,011,122 shares, an increase of 2,388.2% from the January 15th total of 40,636 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 187,422 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.51. The company had a trading volume of 131,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,250. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.74. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average of $31.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 73,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

About NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD. HFXI was launched on Jul 22, 2015 and is managed by IndexIQ.

