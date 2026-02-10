3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGI) Short Interest Up 3,220.5% in January

3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,526 shares, an increase of 3,220.5% from the January 15th total of 317 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,860 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 35,860 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

EDGI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.99. 53,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,822. 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $186.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99.

Get 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF alerts:

3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 246.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF

About 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000.

(Get Free Report)

The 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (EDGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, investing in equity securities from international markets, primarily targeting Europe, Japan, China, India, and emerging markets. The fund adjusts its portfolio based on sector, country, and currency analysis EDGI was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by 3Edge.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.