Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Short Interest Update

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,531 shares, an increase of 2,524.9% from the January 15th total of 325 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.1%
PLDR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.61. 11,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.26. Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $37.85.
Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.1386 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 37.0%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF
Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Company Profile
The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PLDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.
Read More
