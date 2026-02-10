Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Short Interest Update

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,531 shares, an increase of 2,524.9% from the January 15th total of 325 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.1%

PLDR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.61. 11,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.26. Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.1386 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 37.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 63,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,830,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,263,000 after purchasing an additional 831,613 shares during the last quarter.

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PLDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

