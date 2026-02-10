East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Update

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,235 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the January 15th total of 162,548 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,865 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 136,865 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

East Japan Railway Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of EJPRY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.55. 73,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,532. East Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter.

East Japan Railway Company Profile

East Japan Railway Company (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) is a leading passenger railway operator in Japan, providing commuter, regional and high-speed rail services primarily across the country’s eastern corridor. Best known for its extensive network in the Tokyo metropolitan area, the company operates conventional lines as well as several Shinkansen bullet train routes, connecting the capital with prefectures to the north and northeast. Through its integrated timetable and ticketing systems, East Japan Railway delivers reliable transport solutions for daily commuters, business travelers and domestic tourists.

In addition to rail operations, the company oversees a diversified portfolio of transportation services, including intercity and long-distance bus routes, as well as regional ferry connections in coastal areas.

