Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Short Interest Update

Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 59,012 shares, a growth of 1,237.8% from the January 15th total of 4,411 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Gamma Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GAMCF

Gamma Communications Price Performance

About Gamma Communications

Shares of GAMCF stock remained flat at $9.59 during trading hours on Tuesday. Gamma Communications has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71.

(Get Free Report)

Gamma Communications is a United Kingdom–based provider of cloud-based communication and connectivity solutions for businesses. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services including hosted telephony, SIP trunking, unified communications, mobile voice and data plans, as well as managed network and internet solutions. By integrating voice and data services on a single platform, Gamma enables customers to enhance collaboration, reduce complexity and consolidate billing under one provider.

Founded in the late 1990s and headquartered in Coventry, Gamma has developed its network infrastructure to deliver high-availability services across the UK and Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.