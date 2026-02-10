Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 63,579 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the January 15th total of 475,869 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 435,560 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 435,560 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

OTCMKTS CCOEY traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.72. 279,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,725. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. Capcom has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.38 million. Capcom had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 32.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capcom will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Capcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Capcom Co, Ltd. is a Japanese video game developer and publisher headquartered in Osaka. Founded in 1979 by Kenzo Tsujimoto, the company has grown into a leading global entertainment brand, creating interactive software and associated licensing businesses. Capcom operates through a network of subsidiaries and distribution partners across North America, Europe and Asia, serving both console and PC markets as well as the expanding digital download sector.

The core of Capcom’s business lies in the development, publishing and licensing of video game titles.

