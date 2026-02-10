Short Interest in Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Drops By 98.8%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,650 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the January 15th total of 133,058 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grand City Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Grand City Properties Stock Down 0.4%

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $13.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12.

Grand City Properties SA is a Luxembourg?based real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in residential property ownership and management across key European markets. The company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating mid?market rental apartment portfolios, with a primary emphasis on major German cities and selected urban centres in the United Kingdom. Its diversified residential holdings comprise freehold assets that generate stable rental income streams and offer potential for long-term value appreciation.

Since its inception in the mid-2000s, Grand City Properties has pursued a value-add strategy, targeting underperforming or outdated properties in high-growth regions.

Further Reading

