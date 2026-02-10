FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 860,429 shares, an increase of 836.3% from the January 15th total of 91,897 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,837 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 24,837 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.6 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance

FIBRA Macquarie México stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,660. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. FIBRA Macquarie México has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of FIBRA Macquarie México to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile

FIBRA Macquarie México is a Mexican real estate investment trust (FIBRA) that acquires, develops and manages income-producing properties across Mexico. Structured under Mexico’s FIBRA regime, the trust focuses on generating stable, long-term rental income through a diversified portfolio of industrial, office and retail assets. Its core business activities include property sourcing, asset management, tenant relations and lease administration, all overseen by Macquarie Asset Management.

The trust’s portfolio spans key economic regions in Mexico, including the Mexico City metropolitan area, the Bajío region, Guadalajara and Monterrey.

