Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.400-3.680 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. New Street Research set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

HIW traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $25.95. 1,329,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,712. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $32.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.59). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $203.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.08 million. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.680 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 170.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 11.8% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth $352,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Certuity LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, leases and manages office properties. The company’s portfolio is primarily focused on Class A office space, with an emphasis on high-quality buildings in key urban and suburban submarkets. Highwoods seeks to generate long-term, recurring revenues through a mix of in-place lease renewals, strategic dispositions and build-to-suit developments. Its asset management platform drives operational efficiencies and tenant service initiatives across its holdings.

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Highwoods Properties has expanded its presence to eight major metropolitan regions across the Southeastern United States and Texas.

