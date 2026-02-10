Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.530-0.540 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $286.0 million-$297.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.1 million.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALAB traded down $4.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,276,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,657. Astera Labs has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $262.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 164.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Astera Labs from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.63.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 4,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $668,467.80. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 147,040 shares in the company, valued at $21,275,217.60. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 90,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $13,088,512.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,599,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,467,827.50. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 576,936 shares of company stock worth $87,409,540 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

More Astera Labs News

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reported Q4 results topped estimates: EPS $0.58 vs. $0.51 consensus and revenue $270.6M vs. $249.5M consensus — signaling strong near-term demand and healthy margins. Earnings Press Release

Reported Q4 results topped estimates: EPS $0.58 vs. $0.51 consensus and revenue $270.6M vs. $249.5M consensus — signaling strong near-term demand and healthy margins. Positive Sentiment: Company posted record quarterly and full?year revenue ($270.6M Q4; $852.5M FY2025, +115% YoY) and is ramping its Scorpio X?Series platform — supportive for longer?term growth expectations. GlobeNewswire Release

Company posted record quarterly and full?year revenue ($270.6M Q4; $852.5M FY2025, +115% YoY) and is ramping its Scorpio X?Series platform — supportive for longer?term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Strategic R&D expansion — new Israel design center led by industry veterans (Guy Azrad, Ido Bukspan) to accelerate AI fabric and high?bandwidth connectivity work, increasing engineering capacity and ecosystem access. Israel R&D Center Article

Strategic R&D expansion — new Israel design center led by industry veterans (Guy Azrad, Ido Bukspan) to accelerate AI fabric and high?bandwidth connectivity work, increasing engineering capacity and ecosystem access. Neutral Sentiment: Macro tailwind: analyst commentary highlights large AI infrastructure CAPEX cycles that benefit connectivity suppliers — positive industry backdrop but not company?specific. Zacks CAPEX Article

Macro tailwind: analyst commentary highlights large AI infrastructure CAPEX cycles that benefit connectivity suppliers — positive industry backdrop but not company?specific. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short interest data shows effectively zero short position/days?to?cover (likely reporting artifact) — indicates limited short pressure but data appears noisy.

Reported short interest data shows effectively zero short position/days?to?cover (likely reporting artifact) — indicates limited short pressure but data appears noisy. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership moves are mixed but large holders (e.g., BlackRock) increased positions materially in recent quarters — provides structural demand but also concentration risk.

Institutional ownership moves are mixed but large holders (e.g., BlackRock) increased positions materially in recent quarters — provides structural demand but also concentration risk. Negative Sentiment: Management’s Q1 guidance was cautious and described as dampening the strong Q4 beat — guidance softness is the primary near?term catalyst for the share decline. Investing.com Coverage

Management’s Q1 guidance was cautious and described as dampening the strong Q4 beat — guidance softness is the primary near?term catalyst for the share decline. Negative Sentiment: CFO transition announced (new CFO Desmond Lynch; outgoing CFO Mike Tate to Strategic Advisor) — leadership change during a growth ramp can create near?term uncertainty for investors. MSN CFO Transition

CFO transition announced (new CFO Desmond Lynch; outgoing CFO Mike Tate to Strategic Advisor) — leadership change during a growth ramp can create near?term uncertainty for investors. Negative Sentiment: Extensive insider selling over recent months (numerous senior executives sold large blocks, no purchases reported) — can be interpreted negatively by the market.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 2.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Astera Labs by 159.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Astera Labs by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.