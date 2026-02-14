Krilogy Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Match Group Inc. $MTCH

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 25,196 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $445,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,675.52. The trade was a 9.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Match Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research set a $43.00 price target on Match Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Match Group Stock Performance

Match Group stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32. Match Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84.

Match Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Match Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.

Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

