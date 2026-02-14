ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 20,800 Masimo Corporation $MASI

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MASI. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Masimo by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 80.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 792.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Down 2.1%

MASI stock opened at $130.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. Masimo Corporation has a one year low of $125.94 and a one year high of $194.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Monday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research lowered Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.40.

Masimo Profile

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company specializing in noninvasive monitoring solutions. The company’s flagship technology, Masimo SET® (Signal Extraction Technology), enhances the accuracy of pulse oximetry in challenging clinical conditions. Beyond pulse oximetry, Masimo’s portfolio extends to brain function monitoring, regional oximetry, and acoustic respiration rate monitoring, serving critical, acute, and ambulatory care settings.

In addition to its core monitoring technologies, Masimo offers a range of patient cables, sensors, and connectivity platforms designed to integrate with hospital information systems and remote monitoring applications.

