Rhumbline Advisers Sells 152,015 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,764,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,015 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $45,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 192.4% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 53,467 shares during the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 4,884,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,056,000 after buying an additional 1,525,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,678,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $12,923,000. Finally, Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $3,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 686,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,046,797.94. This trade represents a 15.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Company announced a meaningful quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~6.6%; ex?dividend March 6). Stable, high yield supports income-focused investors and can cushion downside for the stock.

Company announced a meaningful quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~6.6%; ex?dividend March 6). Stable, high yield supports income-focused investors and can cushion downside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call buying: traders purchased ~58,273 KHC calls (?99% above average), indicating short?term bullish/speculative positioning that can amplify upside volume and volatility.

Neutral Sentiment: Kraft Heinz is increasing investments: management forecast ~ $950M capital spending for 2026 and has committed ~$600M to revive growth — this signals a shift to reinvest in brands but raises near?term execution questions. Read More.

Kraft Heinz is increasing investments: management forecast ~ $950M capital spending for 2026 and has committed ~$600M to revive growth — this signals a shift to reinvest in brands but raises near?term execution questions. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are split: Sanford Bernstein raised its PT to $27 while Deutsche Bank trimmed its PT to $23; other shops issued varying revisions (Piper Sandler, Barclays, Evercore, BNP). The mixed guidance reflects uncertainty and explains volatile price reactions. Read More. • Read More.

Analysts are split: Sanford Bernstein raised its PT to $27 while Deutsche Bank trimmed its PT to $23; other shops issued varying revisions (Piper Sandler, Barclays, Evercore, BNP). The mixed guidance reflects uncertainty and explains volatile price reactions. Read More. • Read More.

Negative Sentiment: Some sell-side research is bearish: Seeking Alpha published a negative note calling the "catalyst" gone after a weak quarter, impairment charges and brand declines — a narrative that can pressure investor confidence. Read More.

Major downgrades: JPMorgan downgraded KHC to underweight with a $22 PT, signaling limited near?term upside after the breakup pause — a clear negative for sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Additional downside pressure from price?target cuts at Evercore and BNP Paribas (to $22 and $20 respectively) and continued concerns over slowing sales, a large impairment and margin pressure following Q4 results. Read More. • Read More.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $24.80 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is -42.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Evercore lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $25.16.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

