Expand Energy Corporation $EXE Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Expand Energy were worth $43,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Expand Energy by 255.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Expand Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Expand Energy by 374.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Expand Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXE opened at $104.05 on Friday. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $126.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Expand Energy from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. TD Cowen raised Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Expand Energy from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expand Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.29.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

