Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,980 Shares of AECOM $ACM

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 360,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AECOM were worth $47,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in AECOM by 10.8% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in AECOM by 9.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 38.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 15.1% in the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACM opened at $88.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.84. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $135.52.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.12). AECOM had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.180-4.890 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 7th. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

Zacks published a piece framing AECOM as a strong value stock, which may attract value?oriented buyers given the company’s improving margin profile and backlog visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks upgraded AECOM from “strong sell” to “hold,” an improvement in tone but a modest change that signals some remaining caution among certain sell?side analysts. Zacks upgrade report

Zacks upgraded AECOM from “strong sell” to “hold,” an improvement in tone but a modest change that signals some remaining caution among certain sell?side analysts. Negative Sentiment: Technical/valuation and guidance caveats: AECOM still trades below its 50? and 200?day moving averages and faces a mixed earnings backdrop (company FY?2026 guidance of $4.18–$4.89 vs. some analyst estimates nearer $5.10). Revenue has shown near?term pressure, and leverage remains above 1x equity — factors that limit upside until consistent top?line growth and margin trends are sustained.

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long?term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

