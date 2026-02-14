abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Shares Up 25% – Time to Buy?

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 25% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.35 and last traded at GBX 2.35. 166,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,885,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.88.

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Up 25.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.77.

abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile

Actively managing UK real estate looking for higher yield and capital growth

