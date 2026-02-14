Krilogy Financial LLC Makes New $831,000 Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXRH. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,465,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2,515.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 417,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,158,000 after purchasing an additional 401,098 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 705,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 111.1% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,465,500. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh J. Carroll sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.27, for a total value of $167,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,854 shares in the company, valued at $310,118.58. This trade represents a 35.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.57.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $180.90 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $148.73 and a one year high of $199.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.60.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand?cut steaks, fall?off?the?bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western?themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made?from?scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family?friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high?quality steaks with an approachable, community?oriented atmosphere.

See Also

