ING Groep NV Cuts Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

ING Groep NV decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,279 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 14,021 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Expedia Group this week:

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total value of $210,619.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,108.96. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,328. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $294.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.87.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE opened at $212.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.01 and a 12-month high of $303.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 73.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third?party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

