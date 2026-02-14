Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 227,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $55,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 241,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,436,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,304,000 after buying an additional 23,358 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth about $2,074,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $531,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Loop Capital set a $317.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $275.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.88 and a 1-year high of $283.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 112.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.64%.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ: CBOE) is a global market infrastructure company that operates a family of exchanges and trading venues across listed derivatives, cash equities and foreign exchange. Its product suite includes options and futures markets, multiple U.S. equities exchanges, a derivatives exchange for volatility and other products, proprietary benchmark indexes (notably the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX), market data and analytics, and trading technology and connectivity services. Cboe also provides market-access and order-routing tools used by broker-dealers, institutional investors and professional traders.

The company traces its roots to the Chicago Board Options Exchange, which was established in 1973 to create a centralized market for listed options; over the years the business expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to become a multi-asset, multi-venue operator.

