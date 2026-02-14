Rhumbline Advisers Sells 19,557 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 541,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,557 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in United Airlines were worth $52,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in United Airlines by 24.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in United Airlines by 92.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in United Airlines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 100,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 4.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,022,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 264,638 shares in the company, valued at $28,170,715.10. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $12,943,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 666,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,892,465.10. This trade represents a 15.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $109.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $119.21. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAL. Wall Street Zen raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.97.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UAL

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.