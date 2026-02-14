Rep. John McGuire Sells Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT) Shares

Representative John McGuire (R-Virginia) recently sold shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Walmart stock on January 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH SEP IRA” account.

Representative John McGuire also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/21/2026.

Walmart stock opened at $133.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.25. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $134.65.

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175,703 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $121,168,000 after purchasing an additional 229,220 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,091,126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,771,000 after acquiring an additional 42,645 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 63,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Walmart by 16.4% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,833,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $374,861,000 after acquiring an additional 539,504 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its position in Walmart by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 293,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.74.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $9,430,445.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 402,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,772,492.88. This trade represents a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $166,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 645,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,477,040. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 229,196 shares of company stock valued at $26,957,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

John McGuire (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Virginia’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McGuire (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Virginia’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

John McGuire was born in Richmond, Virginia. McGuire graduated from Henrico High School. He served as a U.S. Navy Seal from 1988 to 1998. His professional experience includes founding SEAL Team Physical Training Inc.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

